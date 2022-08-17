HBO Max Quietly Drops More Titles, Animation Takes A Heavy Hit

After Netflix gutted their animation department and canceled a slew of their announced projects back in May, HBO Max appears to have taken the "hold my beer" approach and followed suit by absolutely gutting their own animated offerings on the platform. The streamer has already been quietly removing a number of films and series since the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, but today's announcement was an absolute bloodbath, with animated projects taking the brunt of it all. Nearly 40 titles either already have been or will be removed from HBO Max by the end of the week, including 20 HBO Max originals.

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+," the streamer said in a statement. "That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."

Yeah, yeah, the official statement is cute and all, what with referring to fully produced series as "content," but it doesn't take into consideration how this decision is not just removing hours of animated (and unscripted, I don't want to gloss over their losses) entertainment, but also the results of countless hours and artistry from so many people.

We worked for 5 years to make 100 episodes of animation. We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hard working artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO MAX just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing! — Julia Pott (@juliapott) August 18, 2022

Julia Pott, the creator of "Summer Camp Island" took to Twitter to express her frustrations, noting that her team spent five years making 100 episodes of animation, "and HBO Max just pulled them all like we were nothing." She ended her tweet with what feels like a rallying cry by saying, "Animation is not nothing!"