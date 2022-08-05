Every Show And Movie That Has Been Quietly Removed From HBO Max So Far
The news that Warner Bros. Discovery had canceled the "Batgirl" movie and "Scoob! Holiday Haunt" rocked Hollywood industry insiders and fans alike. While that was taking all the focus, however, shows and films have quietly been disappearing from HBO Max.
During their recent quarterly earnings call, new CEO David Zaslav's road map for the future of the company was revealed, with a 10-year plan for the DC franchise, and HBO Max and discovery+ becoming one streaming service. We don't have a name yet for the new service (or really, a whole lot in the way of details), but those changes are already on the way with the silent removal of titles.
According to a report from IndieWire, the ones that have been taken off the streamer so far are not going to be the last. The site also says, "The content being targeted for removal tends to be shows and movies that are not performing on the service but have an opportunity for a partial write-off."
The merged streamers will debut as one in the summer of 2023, with rollouts around the world to follow. It's all a little confusing in terms of what's going to HBO, what will make the cut for the new service, and what's gone for good. We'll keep you updated, but in the meantime, here is everything that's been pulled off the service since the purge began.
Movies that are gone from HBO Max
First up we have the movies that have left HBO Max:
- "Moonshot," a 2022 science fiction romantic comedy starring Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Zach Braff, Emily Rudd, and Mason Gooding. It's the story of a college student and a barista who sneak onto a shuttle to Mars. This was first released on HBO Max.
- "An American Pickle," a 2020 comedy-drama starring Seth Rogen as an Eastern European Jewish immigrant preserved in a vat of pickles, who wakes up in present-day New York City, trying to figure out modern life with his descendant, also played by Rogen. This was the first original film released by HBO Max.
- "The Witches," a 2020 comedy from Robert Zemeckis, starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, and Stanley Tucci with Chris Rock's narration. It is based on the Roald Dahl novel of the same name from 1983. This was released on HBO Max, with a partial theatrical run a week after.
- "Superintelligence," a 2020 rom-com directed by Ben Falcone and starring Melissa McCarthy. This was released on HBO Max in the U.S. and theatrically in some overseas markets.
- "Charm City Kings," a 2020 drama based on the 2013 documentary "12 O'Clock Boys," about a young teen in Baltimore who wants to become part of a dirt bike group called the Midnight Clique, but ends up caught in the middle of a dangerous situation. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith executive produced the film, which was released on the streaming service.
- "Locked Down," a 2021 rom-com/heist film starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor that was written, financed, and filmed completely during the pandemic. It was released on HBO Max.
TV series that are gone from HBO Max
Here are the television shows that have left the streaming service, including some that were saved from truTV and TBS, which the company owns:
- "Vinyl," a 2016 series that premiered on HBO, created by Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger, Rich Cohen, and Terence Winter about a record executive in the 1970s. It was renewed for a second season, but the cable network changed its mind and canceled the series.
- "Mrs. Fletcher," a 2019 comedy miniseries based on the 2017 novel of the same name. This one stars Kathryn Hahn and is notable for not being an HBO Max original, but an HBO-created series. It's the story of an empty nester going through a sexual reawakening while her son deals with his own issues in college.
- "Camping," a 2018 series that ran on HBO, starring Jennifer Garner, David Tennant, Juliette Lewis, Ione Skye, and Brett Gelman. It ran for a single season and is about a group of middle-aged people out for a birthday camping trip that turns ugly.
- "Run," is a 2020 comedy series that ran on HBO, starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson about a former couple who made a pact 17 years earlier that they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Terminal if either of them texted the word "run."
- "K Street," a 2003 HBO series from Steven Soderbergh about lobbyists and politicians in Washington, D.C., with political married couple James Carville and Mary Matalin playing themselves.
- "Chad," a 2021 comedy series from "Saturday Night Live" alum Nasim Pedrad about a 14-year-old Persian-American boy, played by Pedrad. It premiered on TBS, and briefly aired on HBO Max. A second season was shot for TBS, but it was canceled, and season 2 never premiered.
- "At Home with Amy Sedaris," a 2017 comedy series featuring the comedian playing a number of characters who showed off Sedaris' love of crafts and domestic projects. It originally ran on truTV, then moved to HBO Max.
What does this mean for the future?
As /Film's own Jeremy Smith pointed out in his story about the merging of HBO Max and discovery+, nothing is completely clear at this moment. So what could be next? Truly, we don't know, but one could speculate that the animated series "Harley Quinn" might not fit into Zaslav's 10-year DC plan. The fan base for "Our Flag Means Death," a beloved series, seems to be torn between anger and resignation that the show might be next, from what's been posted on social media. All of our digits are crossed for that one.
Right now, a Twitter handle called Is It Still On HBO Max is listing a few shows that are being taken off, and some that aren't exactly hits that have somehow remained on the streaming service. Those titles include the single-season "The Big Shot with Bethenny," the highly under-watched and brilliantly weird comedy "Miracle Workers," which was saved from TBS, the 2013 Larry David movie "Clear History," the single-season series "Avenue 5," Amanda Seales' "I Be Knowin'," the Sarah Jessica Parker 2016 comedy "Divorce," and the 2011 series "Luck" with Dustin Hoffman.
One thing that is likely gone as well is the "House Party" reboot that was supposed to debut on HBO Max last month and is no longer on the release schedule.
All of this could change at any moment, and we'll keep you updated as the great HBO Max purge oozes through the remaining titles. With regards to the new HBO Max/discovery+ merged service, we know there will be several tiers of subscriptions with ad-free, ad-light, and ads only, though there is no info on price yet. Of course, if you're going to take away things people want to watch, they may not subscribe at all.