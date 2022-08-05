Every Show And Movie That Has Been Quietly Removed From HBO Max So Far

The news that Warner Bros. Discovery had canceled the "Batgirl" movie and "Scoob! Holiday Haunt" rocked Hollywood industry insiders and fans alike. While that was taking all the focus, however, shows and films have quietly been disappearing from HBO Max.

During their recent quarterly earnings call, new CEO David Zaslav's road map for the future of the company was revealed, with a 10-year plan for the DC franchise, and HBO Max and discovery+ becoming one streaming service. We don't have a name yet for the new service (or really, a whole lot in the way of details), but those changes are already on the way with the silent removal of titles.

According to a report from IndieWire, the ones that have been taken off the streamer so far are not going to be the last. The site also says, "The content being targeted for removal tends to be shows and movies that are not performing on the service but have an opportunity for a partial write-off."

The merged streamers will debut as one in the summer of 2023, with rollouts around the world to follow. It's all a little confusing in terms of what's going to HBO, what will make the cut for the new service, and what's gone for good. We'll keep you updated, but in the meantime, here is everything that's been pulled off the service since the purge began.