HBO Max And Discovery+ Will Officially Merge Into One Streaming Service In 2023

It's officially official: HBO Max and discovery+ are going to merge into one, big streaming service. The news was confirmed during Warner Bros. Discovery's recent quarterly earnings call, in which the media conglomerate laid out much of what we can expect from them in the future. This was key as the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery had only just gotten underway during the previous quarterly call. As a result, in many ways, this was the coming out party for CEO David Zaslav's new version of the company.

While the service itself did not receive a name during the presentation, it looks like it will launch in summer of 2023. JD Perrette, CEO and President of the company's streaming business, laid out the strategy as it currently exists. The newly-combined service will debut in the U.S. in the summer of 2023. Further rollouts will happen in Latin America in Fall 2023, Europe in early 2023, and Asia Pacific markets in mid 2024. There will also be other new markets targeted in fall 2024. Perrette also talked about the combined service, offering a window into what they perceive as the best of both worlds.