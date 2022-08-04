Warner Bros. Discovery Is 'Doubling Down' On HBO, But What About HBO Max?

In a Q2 earnings call with Warner Bros. Discovery investors Thursday afternoon, CEO David Zaslav outlined a bold new vision for the conglomerate he was hired to run only four months ago. The biggest news of the day centered on Zaslav's decision to merge HBO Max's subscriber base (reported in January 2022 at 76.8 million) with Discovery+ (which claimed 24 million subscribers at the same Q1 juncture). Today, the company announced that at the end of Q2, HBO Max and Discovery+ had combined for 92.1 million subscribers.

Do the rudimentary math, and it's obvious which streaming service is more valuable. Tally up the Emmy nominations, or simply watch the shows, and it's also acutely clear which platform is producing the best work. Combined, HBO and HBO Max racked up 140 Emmy nods. That number expands to only 155 if you count Discovery+ shows. But this is "show friends, not show business" as Zaslav tritely observed. Nevertheless, the CEO deviated from his bottom-line philosophy to praise the work of HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, and, most importantly, announce that the network's development guru had received a five-year contract extension. Bloys is well-liked by creatives, so this is a legitimately savvy decision.