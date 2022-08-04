Warner Bros. Discovery Lost $3.4 Billion In First Quarter After The Merger

Warner Bros. Discovery has found itself at the center of a somewhat less-than-ideal quagmire of its own making, and that was before today's investor's call revealed the extent of the studio's financial losses in the immediate aftermath of this year's momentous merger. These sorts of business developments are typically made with an eye set squarely on future profits down the line — we're talking a timeframe of years and possibly even decades. As lucrative as those eventual windfalls may be, however, there's just no getting around the simple fact of the matter that Warner Bros. Discovery has experienced incredible losses in the meantime.

As a matter of course as a publicly traded company, Warner Bros. Discovery released its earnings report, which provided an eye-opening look at the studio's financials. According to IndieWire, the merger's first quarter of business saw the conglomerate suffer a whopping $3.4 billion in net losses. That figure includes $1 billion in "restructuring and other costs," an additional $983 million in "transaction and integration expenses," and roughly $2 billion in "amortization of intangibles." If you notice that this doesn't quite add up to $3.4 billion, well, welcome to Hollywood accounting, folks!

In the meantime, stocks are predictably down in the aftermath of these figures (at an excess of 5%, according to the report) and losses per share are coming in far above Wall Street predictions. If it's any solace to Warner Bros. Discovery (which it won't be), not even the financial gurus were able to pin down exactly how to assess the company's pricey and game-changing merger.