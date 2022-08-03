Is The DC Cinematic Universe Heading For A Total Reboot?

Outside of "Batgirl," DC has five movies on their slate at some stage of production, and as far as we know, they are still set to come out. We have "Black Adam" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" in 2022 and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "The Flash," and "Blue Beetle" (also meant for HBO Max) in 2023. In the proper DC Universe, this is all we know for sure (we'll get to "The Batman" and "Joker" later). It's not like a major film company to have such a short-sighted slate of projects. Marvel has carved out dates through 2025 for its upcoming titles, a lot of which don't even have filmmakers attached yet.

The biggest question mark of them all is "The Flash," a movie WB has struggled to make for years now. In that time, what the studio probably didn't see coming was how much of a toxic force Ezra Miller would become. The actor has been arrested several times in the last year and has been accused of things ranging from violent assault to grooming of underage people. "The Flash" was taking inspiration from the "Flashpoint" comic book event by Geoff Johns, which acted as a kind of reboot to the comic books, and presumably, "The Flash" was to do something similar for the films, making it a rather crucial piece to what they were building. Considering these allegations against Miller, making the actor the centerpiece of one film, let alone a key figure in DC's future, complicates matters exponentially.

What happens to "The Flash" will be the true sign of DC starting from scratch. Canceling "Batgirl" is big, but it was never meant to be a premiere blockbuster. If "The Flash" gets the can, everything is up in the air.