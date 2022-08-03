Batgirl Directors Bilall Fallah And Adil El Arbi Respond To Their Movie Being Shelved

The film industry is still reeling from the shocking news that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving two movies that were nearly completed: a sequel to "Scoob!" co-written by legendary comics writer Paul Dini, and the live-action "Batgirl" movie.

It is an unprecedented move to simply cancel the release of a $90 million movie that was meant to launch a new DC franchise and had a stellar cast that included "In the Heights" breakout star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, J.K. Simmons returning as James Gordon, Brendan Fraser as a villain, and none other than Michael Keaton once again suiting up as Batman. The decision came after the Warner Bros. merger with Discovery earlier this year and a reported new plan by CEO David Zaslav to cut costs and streamline the studio's films to focus on theatrical events.

It is still not quite clear why this happened, but signs point to an accounting loophole seeming like the best possible outcome for the studio, as the DC universe seems to prepare for drastic changes in the near future. Of course, while fans are expectedly sad about not seeing Batgirl make her solo film debut, it is also devastating news for the hundreds of people who worked on the film. Now, the directors have publicly responded to the cancellation of the project.