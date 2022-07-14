Ms. Marvel Directors On Kamala Khan's Real Superpower And The Finale's Best Kept Secret [Interview]

First of all, congratulations on the season. It's been so wonderful to witness Kamala's journey. You've often mentioned that "Ms. Marvel" is heavily influenced by the comics and that you recreated certain visuals in this adaptation. What was your favorite direct visual reference to the comics? And can you talk a little bit about how it was for you to recreate the finale's big "Embiggen" scene and Kamala's superhero signature pose?

Fallah: Yeah, we were so heavily influenced by the comic book and we really wanted to have the comic book aesthetic in the show, and it was not really present in the script so it was not really a concept; it was something we came up with. We were a bit afraid that Marvel wouldn't do that because it's totally different than all the other shows, so we really tried to present this presentation to Kevin Feige to show that with this with animation, we can go inside her head, her fantasy land, and her imagination. That's why we got influences from "Spider-Verse" and Edgar Wright movies like "Scott Pilgrim." And eventually, he liked it. He said, "Very good. Don't go overboard, don't do too much, but stay true to the character and go on with it." So that animation really comes from the comic book.

El Arbi: Yeah, "Embiggen," the powers were actually in the script, but not really that clear. It was just written "Hard light," that's it. So the information we had was that it was not going to be the same as the comics, and it was going to be some hard, crystally light thing. I really like the powers of the comics, so we still wanted to have that vibe to it, and that's how Nordin Rahhali, the effects supervisor, came up with this idea because we told him, "We want to have an 'embiggen' scene. How do we do that?" He came up with that design of having this crystally hard light thing around her, and when he presented it to us, we said, "That's too cool, we're going to keep that for the finale so that at least we have our 'embiggen' moment." And that's how, finally, it was a good blend between what was originally in the script and eventually that homage of the comic.