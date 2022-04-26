The Batman 2 Announced By Warner Bros. [CinemaCon 2022]

In a surprise to absolutely no one, Warner Bros. is going full steam ahead with a follow-up film to Matt Reeves' brilliantly brooding version of "The Batman." In the week leading up to the release of "The Batman," Reeves had already confirmed during red carpet interviews that he and Warner Bros. were in talks about a second movie in addition to the anticipated spin-off series for HBO Max centered on Colin Farrell's portrayal of The Penguin and Jeffrey Wright's James Gordon.

The news was confirmed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Warner Bros. honcho Toby Emmerich confirmed that return of the creative team for the as-yet-untitled follow-up: "Matt [Reeves], [Robert] Pattinson, and the whole team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2."

Batman has always been the crown jewel of Warner Bros. DC Comics properties, so going all-in on the Caped Crusader is a smart play. The sequel and subsequent spin-offs would allow for Warner Bros. to develop their own Gotham Cinematic Universe separate from the DCEU, which currently canonically features Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne and incorporates the films commonly referred to as the Snyderverse. With Batfleck due to retire after "The Flash" with Michael Keaton anticipated to take over, a parallel universe of films and shows in Gotham City is the perfect way to keep fans happy.

Not to mention, "The Batman" features a surprise role (don't worry, I won't spoil it until the next section) that clearly sets up a sequel. There's no way that Reeves and Warner Bros. weren't anticipating follow-up films with this inclusion, and given the "Oh s***" response from just about everyone upon seeing it, another installment of "The Batman" will surely be welcomed. If you still haven't seen "The Batman," this is your final warning not to scroll any further because we're gonna dive into some major spoiler territory.

Again, stop now if you haven't seen "The Batman" and want to avoid spoilers!