It Sounds Like The Supergirl Movie Is Also Getting Canceled By Warner Bros.

Unlike the narrative some invested parties may want fans to believe, not all is well in Flash land right now.

The industry at large (and specifically the artists most at risk of suffering the consequences) continue to reel from Warner Bros. Discovery's unprecedented and utterly befuddling attempts to once again completely upend the way the studio operates. If it wasn't worrisome enough that the creative teams behind costly movies like "Batgirl" and "Scoob! Holiday Haunt" could see all their efforts vaporize in an instant because of the need to balance a few accounting ledgers, an even more insidious problem appears to be festering and growing right beneath our feet.

Far from being an issue specific to Warner Bros. alone, Hollywood has never been able to consider itself the bastion of representation and inclusivity (in good faith, at least). This is partly why the initial announcements of movies like the Latina-led "Batgirl" and the similarly important casting of Sasha Calle as Supergirl in a supporting role in "The Flash" were met with such widespread celebration. Now, however, many fans can't help but notice another troubling trend beginning to develop that sees a very familiar demographic pushed aside and sidelined.

Now that "Batgirl" is no more, a new report indicates that a proposed "Supergirl" solo film is no longer in the cards.