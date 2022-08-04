Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Reportedly Swapped Out Michael Keaton's Batman For Ben Affleck's

The news of "Batgirl" being canceled and shelved was horrible for the cast and crew of the film, and a shock to the entire film industry. Warner Bros. Discovery has been making unprecedented moves this week that has the industry on their toes, and for DC fans, the news and changes don't stop there.

As we speculated this week, this seems to be a move to streamline the DCEU, one that can have huge consequences for superhero movies going forward as Warner Bros. Discovery reassesses what they consider to be cinematic events. And in a smaller scale, we're already seeing how the cancellation of "Batgirl" is having repercussions across the DCEU, many revolving around Michael Keaton's Batman.

Keaton, who played Batman back in 1989 was set to appear in the upcoming "The Flash" movie, before having a prominent role in "Batgirl. There were reports that Keaton was going to act as a mentor to several heroes in a sort of analog to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in the MCU, as an older and more experienced hero.

Well, that may all be changing.