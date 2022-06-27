Why Ending Ben Affleck's Batman Run Was A Big Missed Opportunity

It feels like a lifetime has passed since Ben Affleck was tapped to portray Batman in the DC Comics Extended Universe. Granted, nine years really is a long time, and it certainly feels like a near-decade's worth of drama has transpired between that fateful casting and Affleck's latest outing as the Dark Knight. As everyone surely knows, Batfleck has a long history with the DCEU. He might be the Batman with the most appearances on film, but he also never got the chance to portray the Caped Crusader in a non-ensemble vehicle, though not for lack of trying. The actor was poised to star in (and direct!) his very own solo Batman flick as far back as 2015. But his proximity to the Snyder Cut drama — as well as his own personal struggles — eventually prompted him to retire the role prematurely, paving the way for a new Batman in the form of Robert Pattinson.

Though Affleck wasn't many fans' first choice to portray the Batman (in fact, he still earns some ire to this very day), the news of his departure was pretty disappointing for those who'd since warmed up to his take on crimefighter. Sure, his grizzled, world-weary vigilante didn't always strike the right tone, but that's more an issue with writing and direction than it is with his performance. In the right hands, Affleck could have been perfectly decent in the cape and cowl on his own. More than that, his solo movie could have ushered in a Batman era that some fans have been anticipating for years.