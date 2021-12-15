Ben Affleck Is Done Making IP-Driven Movies

Ben Affleck, the artist formerly known as Batfleck, has a new movie, "The Tender Bar," coming to theaters and Amazon Prime Video. He's also coming off a recent reunion with his "Good Will Hunting" co-writer and co-star, Matt Damon, in Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel," which is now available on home media. "The Tender Bar" goes into limited theatrical release this weekend, before it hits Amazon in early January. It's the latest directorial effort from George Clooney, and as actors, he and Affleck share a well-known connection beyond this film in that they've both played Batman onscreen.

Clooney took on the role of the Caped Crusader in "Batman and Robin," while Affleck donned the Batsuit in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League." Affleck made an additional cameo as Bats in "Suicide Squad," and he will appear in "The Flash" next year. There's also the little matter of his starring as another superhero, Daredevil, back in 2003. Basically, Affleck knows his way around the crowded landscape of superhero films and IP-driven films. Yet it sounds like he's had enough of those kinds of movies.

In a new interview with The Playlist, Affleck talked about adjusting to the streaming climate in the context of "The Last Duel" and "The Tender Bar." /Film's own Ryan Scott wrote in his "Tales of the Box Office" column that "The Last Duel" may be "the last movie of its kind," and Affleck seems to share a similar view in relation to his career. He said the response to it made him think, "That's probably the last theatrical release I'll have. Because I don't want to do IP movies."