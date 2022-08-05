Marvel's Kevin Feige Reached Out To Batgirl's Directors After The Film's Cancellation

Here's an absolutely wild hypothetical that would simply be too silly to ever come true: A major studio hires a talented and fast-rising director duo for their next superhero movie, both of whom are coming off a celebrated sequel to a hit action franchise and whose ability to break through into the highest level of the industry stands as an important win for diversity. In the years since their hiring, Marvel Studios similarly scoops them up for a highly-anticipated superhero series and their work receives an added boost in recognition. Then, with their profile higher than ever before and with their superhero movie only months away from completing the post-production process, the aforementioned major studio abruptly pulls the plug on their movie and confirms that it will simply never see the light of day.

Oh, and all of this went down while one of those directors was celebrating his wedding.

You simply couldn't make this stuff up, so naturally this is exactly what happened when Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made the shocking decision to cancel the release of "Batgirl," directed by Moroccan-Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (known colloquially as Adil & Bilall). While the industry at large reeled from this bizarre and coldly businesslike development, one can only imagine how all those cast and crew who poured everything they had into the film reacted. We recently heard from star Leslie Grace, who was meant to play Barbara Gordon, and now Adil & Bilall have taken to social media to respond to the news — as well as share a heartwarming email from Marvel's Kevin Feige.