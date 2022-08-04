Warner Bros. Discovery Has A 10 Year Plan For DC, CEO Addresses Scrapping Batgirl

Aside from explaining that DC will be getting a massive overhaul, Zaslav also addressed the scrapping of "Batgirl," as well as "Scoob! Holiday Haunt." It really all comes down to the fact that movies made specifically for streaming don't generate nearly as much revenue as theatrically released movies that subsequently go to streaming, such as "The Batman." Zaslav continued:

"We've looked hard at the direct-to-streaming business. We've seen, luckily, by having access now to all the data, how direct-to-streaming movies perform, and our conclusion is that expensive direct-to-streaming movies, in terms of how people are consuming them on the platform, how often people go there or buy it, or buy a service for it, and how it gets nourished over time, is no comparison to what happens when you launch a film in the theaters. This idea of expensive films going direct to streaming? We cannot find an economic case for it. We cannot find that economic value for it. So we're making a strategic shift."

The executive also drove the point home about the company's dedication to theatrical releases saying, "Our focus will be on theatrical, and when we bring the theatrical films to HBO Max, we find they have substantially more value." Zaslav once again reiterated that Warner Bros. Discovery will not "put a movie out unless we believe in it." While rumors about the quality of the "Batgirl" movie have been flying on social media from people who saw early test screenings, this statement certainly seems to throw the film (and the filmmakers) under the bus. If WBD refuses to release a movie unless they believe in it, there can be no mistaking the fact that they did not have faith in what Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were doing.

Zaslav drove home the overall point by saying, "The objective is to grow the DC brand to grow the DC characters, but also our job is to protect the DC brand. And that's what we're going to do."

Currently, we've got "Black Adam," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "The Batman 2," (maybe) "The Flash," and "Joker: Folie a Deux" on deck. Beyond that? The future is hazy, but will undoubtedly look drastically different.

The DC universe is about to change. Brace yourselves.