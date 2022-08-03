Joker: Folie A Deux: Release Date, Cast, And More

In breaking news that is in no way a ploy to take the attention away from the cancelation of "Batgirl," Warner Bros. has announced that the sequel to Todd Phillips' "Joker" is actually happening. Given the current shakeup unraveling at HBO Max regarding Warner Bros. and DC properties, it seems like Todd Phillips' "Joker" is one of the few safe bets they're willing to make. "Joker" was a massive financial success, currently holding the clown prince crown as the highest grossing R-rated movie, ever. The film brought home two separate Academy Awards, one for Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor in the titular role, and one for Hildur Guðnadóttir's Original Music Score.

It is curious that "Joker: Folie A Deux" is happening at all, because it's a film that doesn't fit into Warner Bros. supposed release plan to make DC films into giant spectacle events as a means to rival Marvel, because "Joker," for better or for worse, is the antithesis of the current state of superhero cinema. Regardless of anyone's personal feelings about the film, Todd Phillips took a massive swing with "Joker," and it paid off, handsomely. Given the alleged new strategy to go toe-to-toe with Marvel, that doesn't leave room for adventurous creative swings like "Joker." As of publication, it's still happening, and here's everything we know so far.