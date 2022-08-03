Joker: Folie A Deux: Release Date, Cast, And More
In breaking news that is in no way a ploy to take the attention away from the cancelation of "Batgirl," Warner Bros. has announced that the sequel to Todd Phillips' "Joker" is actually happening. Given the current shakeup unraveling at HBO Max regarding Warner Bros. and DC properties, it seems like Todd Phillips' "Joker" is one of the few safe bets they're willing to make. "Joker" was a massive financial success, currently holding the clown prince crown as the highest grossing R-rated movie, ever. The film brought home two separate Academy Awards, one for Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor in the titular role, and one for Hildur Guðnadóttir's Original Music Score.
It is curious that "Joker: Folie A Deux" is happening at all, because it's a film that doesn't fit into Warner Bros. supposed release plan to make DC films into giant spectacle events as a means to rival Marvel, because "Joker," for better or for worse, is the antithesis of the current state of superhero cinema. Regardless of anyone's personal feelings about the film, Todd Phillips took a massive swing with "Joker," and it paid off, handsomely. Given the alleged new strategy to go toe-to-toe with Marvel, that doesn't leave room for adventurous creative swings like "Joker." As of publication, it's still happening, and here's everything we know so far.
Joker: Folie A Deux release date and where you can watch it
"Joker: Folie A Deux" will be hitting theaters on October 4, 2024. According to Deadline, the studio had reserved the day for an unannounced DC event film, which we now know was held specifically for "Joker: Folie A Deux."
What will Joker: Folie A Deux be about?
Based on the rumors we've been following for months, "Joker: Folie A Deux" is allegedly going to be a musical. Considering "folie a deux" is a French medical term for "a delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association," all signs point to the film focusing on Mistah J and Dr. Harleen Quinzel. God help anyone who dares to disrespect his queen, indeed. "Joker" was visibly inspired by Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver" and "The King of Comedy," which has us fully convinced that "Joker: Folie A Deux" will be his take on "New York, New York." If this truly is the case, Phillips is about to gain an entirely new fanbase of people who will most certainly be singing whatever Harley Quinn ballad Guðnadóttir (probably) writes for her. According to Deadline, "Joker: Folie A Deux" is supposed to start production in December, which tracks for a 2024 release considering how complicated shooting a movie musical can be.
The cast and crew of Joker: Folie A Deux
Phoenix has been on board for a "Joker" sequel since the very beginning but was unsure if it would ever happen, and the confirmation on the release date all but confirms his return. Rumors have it that Phoenix is being paid a whopping $20 million to return, a massive increase from the previous film. As for Harley Quinn, Lady Gaga is being courted to play the character currently portrayed by Margot Robbie in the DCEU. Gaga's casting has yet to be officially confirmed, but she'd be an absolutely perfect fit for Phillips' particular version of Gotham. Todd Phillips will once again be writing and directing with Scott Silver co-writing, but no additional members of the creative or production team have been announced at this time.