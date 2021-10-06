Joaquin Phoenix Is Open To Joker 2 But Is Unsure If It Will Happen

"Joker," at the time of its release in 2019, seemed like anything but a sure bet. Phillips, known for his work on comedies like "The Hangover," seemed like an odd choice to bring a dark, R-rated take on this character to life. Plus, the movie came with a mere $62 million budget, quite small in the comic book movie world. Not to mention the fact that it wasn't connected to any current DC franchise and didn't feature Batman, even if a young Bruce Wayne briefly appears.

Despite all of that, the film became a massive hit beyond anyone's wildest expectations. It earned a staggering $1.07 billion, with a big ol' B, at the box office. Given its budget, if the movie had made a quarter of that amount, it likely would have been considered a sizable success. Needless to say, Warner Bros. made a lot of money. And as things go in Hollywood, that almost always means a sequel.

While nothing has, officially speaking, been given the green light, a report from The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year (oddly one that was going over the top lawyers in the business) revealed that Phillips has "struck a deal to co-write the next 'Joker' installment." So there has been at least some movement on that front.

For his part, Phoenix, in the same interview, replied with a simple "I dunno," in regards to these recent reports. Be that as it may, it would seem like a safe bet to assume that this happens at one point or another, if they can pin both Phoenix and Phillips down.

We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details regarding the potential "Joker" sequel come to light.