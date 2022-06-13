Lady Gaga In Talks To Play Harley Quinn In Todd Phillips' Musical Sequel To Joker

Well, if this isn't the weirdest bit of intriguing news to come out late on a Monday. The Hollywood Reporter announced that none other than Lady Gaga is in talks to star in Todd Phillips's "Joker" sequel as Harley Quinn, and this sequel will be a musical.

That's a lot to take in all at once, so take a deep breath and let's look at this piece by piece.

We know that Phillips recently announced the working title for the sequel as "Joker: Folie a Deux" which should have been a big hint that Harley Quinn would be in the mix since the term "folie a deux" is a medical term for "a delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association." If you know Harley Quinn as a character at all, you'll know that's exactly the relationship she has with Mistah J.

Lady Gaga showing interest in the role is also something that makes sense when you take a step back. Phillips produced "A Star is Born" which garnered her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and a win for Best Song for "Shallow."

And you can totally picture her alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, right?