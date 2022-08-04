Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Reacts To The Film's Release Being Canceled

It was the shot heard around the film world, so you've probably heard the news. Warner Bros. has completely shelved its upcoming — and nearly finished, mind you — DC movie "Batgirl," starring "In The Heights" breakout Leslie Grace. That means it will forever live on the cutting room floor, and will not receive a theatrical nor a streaming release. To say this is simply a bummer understates the massive rug being pulled out from under the industry as a whole with this decision.

Grace reacted to the devastating news about the film via Instagram on August 3:

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie 'Batgirl,' I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every 'Batgirl' fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' #Batgirl for life!"

In addition to "Batgirl," the almost-completed sequel to the animated movie "Scoob!" has also been shelved by the Warner Bros. and six of the studio's original streaming titles, including the reboot of "The Witches," have been quietly removed from the HBO Max platform.