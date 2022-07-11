What Happened To Nasim Pedrad's Chad Season 2 Premiere On TBS?

The second season of Nasim Pedrad's comedy series "Chad" was supposed to premiere tonight on TBS. But at the last minute, the cable network released a statement announcing that the season premiere would not air as scheduled. Furthermore, the entire second season would no longer be coming to TBS.

Here's the official statement from TBS regarding the last minute pull of "Chad" from their schedule (via Variety):

"As we continue to assess content and implement a new strategy for our network, we can now share that Season 2 of 'Chad' will not air on TBS. We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it. We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming of age story with heart and humor. We also thank executive producer Oly Obst, co-showrunner Max Searle and the entire cast and crew of 'Chad' for their ongoing partnership and wish everyone continued success."

This is the latest casualty in the dramatic shift in strategy for content at both TBS and fellow cable channel TNT as all sorts of changes are being implemented in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Both networks halted development of all scripted projects after the merger, and it sounds like shows that already existed before the merger aren't safe either.