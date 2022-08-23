Batgirl Directors Were Blocked From Access To Their Own Footage

Test footage from "Deadpool" was infamously leaked online in July 2014, only to garner an enthusiastic response online that, in no small way, led directly to the film being green-lit not long after. Leaked material was also at the heart of the notorious "Release the Snyder Cut" campaign, with Zack Snyder fueling the movement by dropping black-and-white stills from his "Justice League" cut onto social media — all of which led to Warner Bros. announcing it would premiere the movie on HBO Max.

With the "Batgirl" movie having recently been shelved in the middle of post-production (a decision that sent shockwaves through the industry, to put it gently), it's been hard not to wonder if history could repeat itself so far as leaked material from the comic book film somehow miraculously finding its way online. There is, however, a key difference this time. Where there was nothing stopping Warner Bros. from spending a whole lot of money to finish "Zack Snyder's Justice League" and release it to the public, the studio is legally barred from profiting off of "Batgirl" after canceling the DC Extended Universe movie for a tax write-off (one that also included the animated sequel "Scoob! Holiday Haunt").

If you were hoping "Batgirl" directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah would at least get to hold onto some of the movie for personal use, well, think again. In an interview with Skript that was translated from French to English (via The Direct), Fallah reveled he was blocked from accessing footage from the film in the wake of its cancelation: