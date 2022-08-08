Scoob! Holiday Haunt Is Forging Ahead With Recording Its Score, For An Understandable Reason

Up until last week's tumultuous series of industry-shaking events spearheaded by Warner Bros. Discovery, the 2020 animated "Scoob!" movie was perhaps most well-known for driving some troubling corners of the internet into obsessing over a certain female cop character. (Warning: Don't click that link unless you're well and truly prepared to go down that rabbit hole.) But now, after the shocking development that saw both the nearly-completed "Batgirl" and the in-production "Scoob!" sequel shelved entirely, the lasting legacy of this would-be franchise is now more accurately defined by what audiences weren't able to see — namely, the actual movie itself.

But even after the heartbreaking decision to prevent viewers from ever appreciating the hard work that countless animators poured into the project, it seems that at least one aspect will continue to forge ahead and be brought to completion.

To state the obvious, there's absolutely nothing normal about pulling an expensive animated sequel (reported to have cost roughly $40 million) from release, so perhaps it stands to reason that we'd receive the equally as unusual news that the musicians are still intent on finishing recording the score of the film. That's the report from "Scoob! Holiday Haunt" producer Tony Cervone (director of the first "Scoob!" film), via Variety, which details the bizarre state of limbo that some members of the production find themselves in. The show must go on — or parts of it, at least — and those responsible for the film's score are making the most of it.