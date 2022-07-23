Fantastic Four Release Date Set For November 2024, Will Be In Phase 6 Of MCU

Marvel's First Family is coming back to live-action sooner than you might expect. The release date for "Fantastic Four" has finally been announced. During Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that the film will be released in theaters on November 8, 2024. It will also serve as the starting point for Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will also include "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

The placement of "Fantastic Four" as the beginning of one of the franchise's upcoming phases could be significant. Sure, it won't be released as part of the next phase, of which the complete slate of releases was announced at the panel. However, it serving as a lead-in to the first two "Avengers" movies since 2019's "Endgame" could mean that the MCU has big plans for the team. Could they potentially serve as the key that our assorted group of heroes need to finally band together as the Avengers? Who knows.