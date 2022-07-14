Superhero Bits: Ms. Marvel Sets A Big MCU Record, A Wild Fantastic Four Rumor & More

What's the time? It's rumor time! And man oh man, this is a big one today, folks. I don't just mean big in terms of the news itself, but also in terms of the grain of salt we're going to have to take it with. That said, the rumor is so wild that it certainly warrants some discussion. But this is far from confirmed and rumor is the key word here, so understand that going in. That said, the folks at ComicBookMovie.com note that Steven Spielberg ("Jurassic Park"), one of the greatest directors of all time, is rumored to be connected to the "Fantastic Four" reboot.

Several have reported on the rumor and this site states that its own sources have confirmed that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has indeed talked to Spielberg. Jon Watts ("Spider-Man: No Way Home") departed the project recently and, as we reported, Marvel Studios is apparently aiming high when it comes to his replacement. Spielberg would be about as high as it gets. Does this seem likely? No, not really but it certainly would be wild.