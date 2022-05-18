The Wonder Twins Movie Has Been Scrapped At HBO Max

"The Wonder Twins" movie has been officially scrapped, according to The Wall Street Journal. The move comes as new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav is changing things up, post-merger. This film is a casualty of the shakeup, despite the fact that it was ripe for a comic take in live-action. Not only did "The Wonder Twins" have a writer and director in Adam Sztykiel who worked on another DC property, "Black Adam," starring Dwayne Johnson, but it had also cast the leads.

KJ Appa who stars as Archie Andrews on "Riverdale" was set to play the role of Zan, the twin who can transform into different forms of water. Don't laugh. You can flow into cracks in rocks and split it by icing up. You could be a tsunami. Isabel May, who played the role of Elsa Dutton opposite Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in the Paramount+ series "1883," the "Yellowstone" prequel, was set to play the other twin, Jayna. She can turn into an animal. After watching her as Elsa, I would have loved to see what she could do with comedy. The film was supposed to begin filming this coming summer in Atlanta.