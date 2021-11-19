Make Batman Fight Arya Stark In WB's New Smash Bros-Style Video Game MultiVersus

Much like "Super Smash Bros." at Nintendo, this is a family friendly fighting game that leans into the animated nature of the characters, including a cartoon version of Maisie Williams as Arya Stark from "Game of Thrones." The graphics stay true to that cartoonish style as these characters throw punches, kicks and more. Plus, the environments are interactive and directly inspired by the characters on the fight roster. But that's not the most exciting part.

"MultiVersus" features some incredible voice talent bringing these characters to life. Here's who you'll hear in the game:

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Matthew Lillard as Shaggy

Tara Strong as Harley Quinn

George Newbern as Superman

Kevin Conroy as Batman

Abby Trott as Wonder Woman

Jeremy Shada as Finn

John DiMaggio as Jake the Dog

Daniel DiVenere as Steven Universe

Estelle as Garnet

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry

Andrew Frankel as Reindog

We're not sure exactly how Shaggy will fare toe-to-toe with the likes of Batman and Arya Stark, but he can be seen throwing a sandwich around, and we all know how much power Shaggy has when he's been given the right sustenance. Then there's Jake the Dog from "Adventure Time," stretching his body and turning into various objects.

But I'm sure everyone is equally as excited about Reindog, the last survivor from the world of Zanifeer and long-lived protector of its royal family. Don't know who that is? Well, that's because it's an original character, and barely anyone will want to play with him. Sorry, fella.

There will also be new characters added as time goes on, along with varying game modes, character skins, and much more.

The good news is that you won't have to pay up to join the fight. This is a free-to-play platform fighter that will be available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2022. There will likely be upgrades, bonuses, and more that players can pay for, but the basic gameplay is completely free. Plus, it's cross-platform and cross-progression, which makes it easy to play with friends and partake in the cooperative part of the game. Stay tuned for more soon.