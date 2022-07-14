The Comic Series That Made Joe And Anthony Russo Fall In Love With Marvel

If Joe and Anthony Russo live to be 150 years old, they will probably always be remembered as the directors of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," not to mention "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War." Their love for Marvel was able to translate on the big screen beautifully, resulting in some of the biggest movies ever made. The love shows. You can't get those results without a fondness for the source material. But where does their love of Marvel Comics stem from?

In a red carpet interview while promoting their new movie "The Gray Man," the Russo brothers addressed a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point. They did so in a roundabout way, with Joe Russo explaining that the series that made them adore Marvel was none other than "Secret Wars":

"Our love for Marvel is based on the books we read as kids, the books that we love. The one series that we adored growing up was Secret Wars. It's incredibly ambitious, it'd be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame, but it's a massive undertaking. And, you know, those two movies were really very hard to make. So trying to imagine making another two that would be even bigger than those two? We're gonna have to sleep on it."

Bigger than "Infinity War" and "Endgame"? Those are some big, strong words. But those who are familiar with the source material likely understand that they aren't kidding and this may well be the only storyline in Marvel's catalog that could compete with the "Infinity Gauntlet" crossover event.