How Dwayne Johnson Went Out Of His Way To Help His Black Adam Co-Stars Shine

Dwayne Johnson has been working on getting the DC/Warner Bros. movie "Black Adam" to the big screen for a long time. He's been attached to the project for over a decade, and all these years later, though Covid delays and reshuffling, it's finally happening. The film will show us both the origin of Teth-Adam, aka Black Adam, as well as his interactions with the Justice Society of America.

I recently attended an event with Johnson's co-stars Aldis Hodge, who plays Hawkman; Quintessa Swindell, who plays Cyclone; Sarah Shahi, who plays Adrianna Tomaz; and Mo Amer, who plays Kamir Tomaz. The cast had nothing but wonderful things to say about Johnson, with Shahi joking he was secretly triplets, with the amount of work he does on the film.

Hawkman and Black Adam are at each other's throats throughout the story, but Johnson — who also produces the film — wanted to make sure everyone got a chance to shine.