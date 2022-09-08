How Dwayne Johnson Went Out Of His Way To Help His Black Adam Co-Stars Shine
Dwayne Johnson has been working on getting the DC/Warner Bros. movie "Black Adam" to the big screen for a long time. He's been attached to the project for over a decade, and all these years later, though Covid delays and reshuffling, it's finally happening. The film will show us both the origin of Teth-Adam, aka Black Adam, as well as his interactions with the Justice Society of America.
I recently attended an event with Johnson's co-stars Aldis Hodge, who plays Hawkman; Quintessa Swindell, who plays Cyclone; Sarah Shahi, who plays Adrianna Tomaz; and Mo Amer, who plays Kamir Tomaz. The cast had nothing but wonderful things to say about Johnson, with Shahi joking he was secretly triplets, with the amount of work he does on the film.
Hawkman and Black Adam are at each other's throats throughout the story, but Johnson — who also produces the film — wanted to make sure everyone got a chance to shine.
Dwayne Johnson is secretly triplets
Hodge spoke about one moment where the production was "working over a story" and "rooting this in some grounded honesty for these characters, their motivations." That meant that when something didn't sit right with Johnson (whom the cast calls DJ), it was changed. Hodge said:
"There was one line that my character had. We were in a tense situation and I said it. DJ was like, 'We got to change that.' I was like, 'Why?' 'Well, let's change it because this comes off a little rough. People might think he's a little mean. We want them to understand him and root for him. We're not trying to villainize Hawkman in this moment. He's leader, but we want to understand. So we're going to switch these lines a little bit. We're going to do this to give him the space and the platform to be supported here by the audience.'"
Johnson's concern for each character and the film wasn't limited to that scene. According to his cast members, Johnson made sure everyone had their chance to shine.
Everyone will have their big moment on screen
Hodge continued, "He did that for everybody in terms of giving us our space to step up, to shine." The entire cast nodded in agreement as he said it. Shahi also brought up how Johnson recorded the intro for Mo Amer's comedy special (which Amer said he didn't even request), and when she asked why he did it, she told us that Johnson said he liked Amer, and "When I like people I want to see people win."
Hodge told reporters that everyone in the film will be showcased in some way. It won't just be about Black Adam. He said, "You're not going to lack getting the full experience of all of these characters. That was something I think that was paramount for DJ and the entire producing team from the get-go, is making sure that everybody had their shine. Very much gracious in sharing the stage and that was really important to them. We appreciate it."
"Black Adam" will hit theaters on October 11, 2022.