Black Adam Trailer: The Rock Meets The Justice Society Of America

Comic-Con continues in sunny San Diego, and among all the weekend's big reveals and breaking news, we've just caught the newest trailer for "Black Adam." DC's Dwayne Johnson-led comic book movie may not have all eyes on it this weekend, since fans have already seen plenty of footage of the upcoming movie by now, but the Warner Bros. team still managed to pull together something new and exclusive for the crowds at SDCC.

"You can be the destroyer of this world or you can be its savior," Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate said in the first full trailer for "Black Adam," and that's a pretty good summary of the movie's marketing so far. In DC comic books, Black Adam is typically written as a villain, though more recent versions of the character have reimagined him as an antihero. So far, the "Black Adam" footage has revealed a version of the character who's both empathetic (his son died!) and formidable (he's angry, and facing off against helicopters and missiles!). Overall, the superpowered former slave mostly looks like a man on a mission in a time that's not his own. Take a look at the latest "Black Adam" trailer below.