Black Adam Teaser Breakdown: Meet DC's Godlike Champion And The Justice Society Of America

The "Black Adam" presentation during DC FanDome began with a mini-featurette that provided some new concept art, behind the scenes footage, and an early introduction to Justice Society of America. The superhero team will have to deal with the return of "Black Adam," who is undoubtedly pissed off after being imprisoned for thousands of years. This isn't the original roster of heroes introduced in the team's debut back in 1940, but rather a smaller assembly of a variety of superheroes from the ensemble's comic history.

First up, we have Aldis Hodges as Hawkman (seen above). The superhero will appear as the reincarnation of an Egyptian prince who has the power of flight thanks to his metal wings. In present day, he's an archaeologist, but he'll come to lead the Justice Society of America in battle.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Next, we have Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, who is able to control wind so powerfully that she can manifest cyclones and blow villains away (quite literally). She also has the ability to fly and can generate sound waves with devastating results.

Warner Bros. Pictures

There's also Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, who can grow to a massive height and has increased strength that's proportionate to his size, not unlike Ant-Man.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Finally, we have Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, the son of an archeologist who learned sorcery and was given the Helmet of Fate, bestowing upon him magical abilities and superpowers. Brosnan actually wore a motion capture suit for this performance when he becomes Doctor Fate, but that shiny golden helmet is practical.