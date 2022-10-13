She-Hulk's Surprise Final Villain Could've Been A Major Guest Star

This post contains spoilers for the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" finale.

Who did you think would be the Big Bad at the end of She-Hulk's season-long saga? In the leadup to the finale, it was absolutely anyone's guess. Despite being packed with a ton of lesser-known comic villains, "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" has never been overly concerned with laying out the candidates for who has been targeting Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Sure, we knew that something suspicious was going on with her romantic fling Josh and there were lots of hints about the mysterious Intelligencia, but following those breadcrumbs was never really the point of this story. And in case you ever doubted that, the season finale made sure to hammer it into all of our heads by swerving off in a very unexpected direction.

Despite the fact that he was the mastermind behind the blood-stealing society of incels, billionaire tech idiot Todd (Jon Bass) was not the true villain of "She-Hulk." Okay, wait, scratch that — Todd is absolutely a villain in this story. Todd sucks. But he's also such an insignificant asshole that when it came down to it, he wasn't even worth a final showdown. He was simply glossed over as a footnote in Jen's story and slapped with a lawsuit.

Because in the end, the true big bad of this story is none other than the President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.