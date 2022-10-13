She-Hulk Ending Explained: Whose Show Is It, Anyway?

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law."

She-Hulk, we hardly knew ya! Nine weeks have flown by in a flash, and though it feels like we've only just started to gel with the newest Marvel hero, our time together is already coming to a close ... at least for now, anyway. But that doesn't mean the journey wasn't memorable. "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" may have started off a bit rocky — its low-stakes, reluctant hero storyline didn't appeal to everyone — but to this writer at least, the series got better with time. As "She-Hulk" came closer to its finale though, a different issue arose: would the series stick the landing, or at least manage to avoid the trappings of the dreaded Marvel finale?

For so many projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the finale (or, in the case of the films, the third act) has come to be synonymous with messy, CGI-laden spectacle. Intricate character work and emotional stakes are often trampled by shoehorned battle sequences — and it's frustrating, sure, but that's the Marvel formula for you. Given that "She-Hulk" ultimately takes its cues from that formula, there were doubts that the series would be able to avoid a lazy ending, much less comment on Marvel's history with them. But if the events of the past eight weeks have been any indication, "She-Hulk" marches to the beat of its own drum. The series has been winking towards its meta inclinations here and there, and to mixed effect. But when saddled with an explosive (and, you guessed it: predictable) final battle, our titular hero uses those unorthodox fourth wall-breaking powers to take the story into her own hands.