The She-Hulk Finale Seemingly Set Up A Major Hulk Storyline

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Season 1 of Marvel's "She-Hulk" ended on a surprising note, with She-Hulk/Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaking through the fourth wall and into the writer's room to question the cliched storylines inherent within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this clever, super-meta self-callout, Jen questions the problem with regurgitated MCU plotlines (such as variations of the SUPER ORIGINAL Super-Serum plotlines) and how female pleasure is depicted in these superhero offerings. The results are fun, with Jen taking control over her own storyline (it is her show, after all) ... even though the episode ends with a formulaic reveal that potentially sets up a major Hulk storyline from the comics.

During Jen's family get-together, she brings Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) along, and we love to see the two looking awkwardly coy in this setting. Enter Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who had gone AWOL since we last saw him on a Sakaarian spaceship, and he introduces a new member to the family. It is none other than Skaar (played in motion-capture by Wil Deusner), Hulk's son, whose presence suggests potential storylines that the MCU could adapt in the near future.

Who is Skaar, and what's his deal? As the show's season finale says absolutely nothing about this new character, let's put our nerd glasses on and dive deep into Skaar's comics history.