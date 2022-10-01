Has She-Hulk Truly Given Abomination The Biggest Heel-Turn For An MCU Villain?

This article contains major spoilers for episode 7 of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law"

If there's one thing "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" has been able to do more than most projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's showing superpowered, supernatural, and otherwise mythical beings just existing within this world. While Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) was one of the first notable lawyers in the MCU, his clients were largely grounded beings, such as Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal).

Although Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) hasn't been on hand with all of these specific cases, the superpowered law division of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg, and Holliway have already dealt with a light elf, a disgraced sorcerer, a superhuman influencer, and an indestructible being simply known as Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi). The biggest detriment against "She-Hulk" is that most of these cases feel like afterthoughts, while Jen tries to adjust her living situation alongside the big, green rage machine living inside her.

The client that Jen has spent a considerable amount of time with throughout this season, however, is that of Tim Roth's Emil Blonksy, otherwise known as the Abomination. In the MCU, we've even seen heroes such as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) turn into villains, but on the villains to heroes front, it gets pretty complicated. However, Blonsky appears to come the closest to atoning for his actions, barring Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), who actually started as a hero, then turned into a villain before becoming a good guy again.

Is Blonsky truly a reformed Abomination? Let's take a look at his history and see what we can gather.