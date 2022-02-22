Sebastian Stan Thought He Was Going To Play Bucky Barnes For Only One Movie

Everyone can probably agree that the Marvel Cinematic Universe lucked out in terms of pitch-perfect casting in the early going, ignoring potential backlash (or, in the case of Robert Downey, Jr., significant insurance concerns) to cast leading stars who would go on to define these roles and characters to the point that it became impossible to even consider recasting in order to keep Iron Man or Captain America's storylines going. Instead, Marvel has pivoted towards passing down the mantles of those legacy characters to their supporting cast instead. Once Chris Evans' Steve Rogers called it quits in "Avengers: Endgame," the natural path to moving forward centered on Sam Wilson's Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier.

While Wilson took on the actual Captain America title at the conclusion of "Endgame" (and subsequently doing so once more in the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"), longtime franchise stalwart Sebastian Stan has continued to appear as Steve's best friend Bucky in various supporting roles over the years. Stan himself has stayed busy even outside the Marvel machine, starring in the recent Hulu series "Pam & Tommy" and in the upcoming movie "Fresh." But in an interview with Vanity Fair (via THR), the actor looked back at the franchise role that started with him gunning for the character of Steve Rogers himself and eventually transformed from a (presumed) one-and-done appearance as Bucky Barnes to a recurring role that would unfold over the next decade of his life. As he tells it:

"I certainly did not know that I would be playing the role for 10 years. I remember going in for the Steve Rogers role and not getting it. And then being told about this role [as Bucky] and where it could go. But it didn't seem like there was any commitment, really."

Check out Sebastian Stan's full comments in the video below (with the Marvel talk beginning around the 7-minute mark).