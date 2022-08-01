How The She-Hulk Cast Helped Ease Tim Roth Back Into The MCU

When "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" came out, fans were excited to see a face they hadn't spied since 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." During a scene in a fight club, Abomination appeared in the ring, brought there by none other than the Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong). While that seems like a shady thing for the guy who is supposed to be running the magic side of things to do, it's Wong we're talking about. Whatever his plan, it's probably a good one.

That was a character I didn't think we'd see again. After all, this was back when Edward Norton, not Mark Ruffalo, was the face of Bruce Banner. Now we're getting Abomination as a character in the Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," which will premiere on the streamer in less than three weeks.

If you never saw that early chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Abomination is otherwise known as Emil Blonsky, who was (and is) played by Tim Roth. He was part of a special forces unit working for General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (played by the late William Hurt). Blonsky was injected with gamma radiation in a smaller dose than Bruce Banner, but then injected some of Banner's blood. It transformed him into a creature called Abomination, who had super speed, strength, agility and healing ability, but it messed with his head and turned him into a very large creature intent on destruction.

The fact that he's hanging with Wong now might mean that part of him has changed a bit? That is 100% speculation on my part, but Wong is my favorite. I trust him. Roth spoke to ScreenRant about his time on the "She-Hulk" set, and had a lot of positive things to say about the cast of the new series.