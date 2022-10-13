She-Hulk's Disney+ Gag Is The Finest Practical Joke Of The Streaming Era

This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law"

Across the span of nine episodes, "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" has been performing a balancing act, showing the progression of Jennifer Walters' story while preemptively trying to stay ahead of the reactions from toxic Marvel fans. It largely works, if only because the creative writing team have surely seen this play out anytime the Marvel Cinematic Universe deviates from the norm. And this show does just that. A lot.

At the core of its being, "She-Hulk" is a legal superhero sitcom set within the world of the MCU, with Tatiana Maslany starring as a very charming lead character with a penchant for breaking the fourth wall and addressing the viewer. For all of the things you could poke a hole at with this show, Maslany is undoubtedly not one of them. In last week's episode, Jen has been dealt an awful hand, with the online incel group known as Intelligencia shaming her through the widespread posting of revenge porn. It leaves Jen in an emotionally devastated position, naturally.

About halfway through the finale, it feels as if there's still so much to wrap up. Todd transforms himself into a men's right wrecktivist through Jen's stolen blood, Emil Blonsky is in his Abomination form, Smart Hulk has arrived from out of nowhere, and in the middle of all of this is Jen trying to make sense of everything.

Overwhelmed by trying to fill the Marvel quota, Jen does something none of her superhero counterparts has ever attempted.