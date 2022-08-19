She Hulk's Fourth Wall-Breaking Scenes Were Quite Intimidating For Tatiana Maslany

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" came out at an interesting time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At this point, we've got a few projects (mostly TV shows) that challenge the idea of what an MCU story should be. From "Ms. Marvel" and its slice-of-life, Disney Channel-like tone, "Moon Knight" and its more psychological focus, or even the delicious Sam Raimi horror of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Now, "She-Hulk" is bringing a different element to the MCU: self-referential, meta humor.

The show's first episode did a great job of presenting the story as something familiar — a person gets superpowers by accident and trains to sort of control them — while wrapping that around something fresh via its humor. The premiere pokes fun at the idea of a world full of heroes and just how annoying it would be to gain powers when you're an adult with a life and a career.

From references to other parts of the MCU, and questions about Captain America's private life, the show is the most meta superhero story we've seen since "Deadpool." This is the secret sauce to the show, taking an already absurd premise of a Hulk with a day job, and adding a fourth-wall-breaking element to heighten the comedy.