Director Kat Coiro Made Sure The She-Hulk Finale Shot At The Real Marvel Studios Offices [Exclusive]
Throughout the course of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters constantly broke the fourth wall to address her adoring public, just as her comic book counterpart did in the pages of Marvel Comics many years ago. But in the season 1 finale of the latest Marvel Studios series on Disney+, Jen wasn't just yelling at her writers for the decisions they were making in her story. Shulkie broke out of the House of Mouse's streamer and marched right into the writers' room to confront showrunner Jessica Gao and her team face to face. And when they didn't give her the answers she was looking for, the Jade Giantess headed to the House of Ideas' offices to confront the man in charge. Of course, she was met by a very different K.E.V.I.N. than she was expecting.
As soon as She-Hulk escaped Disney+ and entered our world, eagle-eyed Disney fans may have been quick to recognize the familiar buildings of the Walt Disney Studios campus in Burbank, California. While those shots were definitely shot on location at the Disney lot for a CGI She-Hulk to walk through later, it turns out that those locations weren't the only real world places director Kat Coiro took the show during that sequence in the finale.
It's kind of fun to do the impossible
While speaking to /Film's Ernesto Valenzuela about the ninth episode of the Phase Four series, Coiro revealed that the real world locations seen in the climax of the "She-Hulk" finale were absolutely the real deal. While she did not confirm nor deny that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's office actually looks like K.E.V.I.N.'s office, the filmmaker behind "Marry Me" pulled back the curtain to say that the writers' room and the receptionist were the actual people that fill those roles in real life. Coiro went on to say that this sort of authenticity was very important to her. She explained:
"That was something I felt very adamant about, because when you break through the Disney+ menu, you're going into the real world. You're leaving the world of the show. So I wanted it to feel as real as possible, hence filling the writer's room with the real writers, hence shooting at the Disney lot. The receptionist is actually the real Marvel receptionist who auditioned for the role and beat out all the actors. Even when we get into the hallway fight with the security guards, that's a direct reference to Black Widow's fight. I just wanted to keep coming back to the real world of Marvel."
Coiro also did not divulge whether those were the actual security guards at the Marvel Studios offices, but at this point, I wouldn't be surprised if they were. Either way, it was a cool nod to Natasha Romanoff's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Iron Man 2." Hopefully the director (and the show as a whole) is able to return for a second season so that we can continue to get this level of thoughtfulness and meta-ness the next time we see She-Hulk onscreen.