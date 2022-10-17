Director Kat Coiro Made Sure The She-Hulk Finale Shot At The Real Marvel Studios Offices [Exclusive]

Throughout the course of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters constantly broke the fourth wall to address her adoring public, just as her comic book counterpart did in the pages of Marvel Comics many years ago. But in the season 1 finale of the latest Marvel Studios series on Disney+, Jen wasn't just yelling at her writers for the decisions they were making in her story. Shulkie broke out of the House of Mouse's streamer and marched right into the writers' room to confront showrunner Jessica Gao and her team face to face. And when they didn't give her the answers she was looking for, the Jade Giantess headed to the House of Ideas' offices to confront the man in charge. Of course, she was met by a very different K.E.V.I.N. than she was expecting.

As soon as She-Hulk escaped Disney+ and entered our world, eagle-eyed Disney fans may have been quick to recognize the familiar buildings of the Walt Disney Studios campus in Burbank, California. While those shots were definitely shot on location at the Disney lot for a CGI She-Hulk to walk through later, it turns out that those locations weren't the only real world places director Kat Coiro took the show during that sequence in the finale.