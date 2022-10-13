She-Hulk Saw Its Nastiest Critics Coming

Warning: spoilers ahead for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" episode 9.

The "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" finale unmasked Todd Phelps (Jon Bass) as the villainous Hulk King, the creator of Intelligencia — the online community of disenfranchised men dedicated to hating Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), aka She-Hulk. What, you ask, is the root cause for this all-encompassing, fiery hatred? Because she's powerful and she's a woman. How dare she exist! Frankly, it's such an over-simplified and deeply stupid motivation that it would be unbelievable and cringe-worthy in most stories — yet, it is so personal to Marvel's recent history that it's kind of a brilliant twist. The writers of "She-Hulk" saw its nastiest, most misogynistic critics coming, and responded by literally making them the show's "bad guys."

One of the over-arching plot threads in the premiere season of "She-Hulk" was the emergence of an online hate community, Intelligencia, comprised of angry men who want to "take down" Jennifer Walters. This is fuelled by claims of her entitlement, bad attitude, or simply not "deserving" her powers — the implication being that the "true" Hulk is male, and by existing in the public sphere, Jen is somehow taking something away from these people. Blatant internet sexism at its finest. This culminates in Jen being publicly humiliated at what should have been a high point in her career: receiving a professional award designed to empower women in the industry.

The "Female Lawyer of the Year" award is itself problematic, and the show doesn't shy away from that — but Intelligencia using a stolen sex tape to shame and degrade Jen Walters is a much more realistic tactic than we usually see from Marvel villains. There's no moral ambiguity here: A bunch of online misogynists released private, sexual images of a woman for the sole purpose of demeaning her.