She-Hulk Almost Pulled A Mark Ruffalo Casting Stunt That Would Have Driven Fans Nuts

Aside from King T'Challa following the death of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel Studios has had no issues recasting several characters over the years. Don Cheadle replaced Terrence Howard after "Iron Man." Zachary Levi stepped in as Fandral the Dashing when Josh Dallas became unavailable. And most recently, it was announced that Harrison Ford would take up the mantle of General Thunderbolt Ross in "Captain America: New World Order" after the passing of William Hurt.

While those were all impactful in their own ways, the highest profile recasting had to be when the Marvel Cinematic Universe swapped Edward Norton for Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk in 2012's "The Avengers." The "Fight Club" and "Keeping The Faith" star played the good doctor and his not-so-jolly green alter ego in the 2008 movie "The Incredible Hulk," but due to the distribution rights situation with Universal Pictures (among other things), Marvel Studios couldn't feature the character in his own feature films without complications.

Despite Norton's one and done stint with the House of Ideas, True Believers have't forgotten his contributions to the franchise. In fact, "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" even gave a nod to the actor when Ruffalo's Banner said that he is "a completely different person now, literally" since the last time he crossed paths with Emil Blonsky, AKA the Abomination. However, it turns out that the latest Disney+ series from Marvel could've contained a larger reference to Louis Leterrier's Phase One film: An appearance by Edward Norton himself.