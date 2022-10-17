The She-Hulk Finale Was Shot Before All Of The Other Episodes [Exclusive]

This article contains major spoilers for the season finale of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

We'd be surprised if you haven't heard a peep about "She-Hulk" and its irreverent, fourth wall-shattering finale by this point. In a show so focused on the duality of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Manslany) and her newfound gamma-ray green persona, the creatives behind the show knew in their hearts that ending with the typical Marvel third act habits would not do its characters any justice.

With inspiration from John Byrne's equally meta "Spectacular She-Hulk" comic run, head writer Jessica Gao and the writer's room crafted one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most unconventional endings to date: an entire sequence where She-Hulk busts out of the Disney+ interface into our real world to argue with an entertainment AI, K.E.V.I.N. about the direction of the show.

We chatted with Kat Coiro about the narrative intricacies of the finale episode and she revealed that despite all the chaotic, moving pieces, the finale was actually the first episode they shot.