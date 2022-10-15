She-Hulk Showrunner Says The Finale's Final Cameo Was 'All Kevin Feige'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" finale.

To say that "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" ended on a surprising note would be an understatement. Marvel finales and third acts have a tendency to be very hit-or-miss, more often than not devolving into a messy CGI spectacle that loses sight of its emotional groundwork. So when She-Hulk, Titania, the Abomination, and even the Hulk himself found themselves gearing up for battle, it seemed like this series would be no exception — but then the writers swerved right off that predetermined route and into the unexpected.

Instead of the same thing we've seen a million times before, "She-Hulk" delivered a clever and hilarious riff on a Marvel finale, effectively blowing our minds and giving Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) complete control of her storyline. For the people pulling the strings, having Jen charge into her own writer's room was a hilarious opportunity to poke fun at every and all aspects of the Marvel formula. And that fun didn't just stop with her attack on the studio.

Besides the big villain reveal and explosive final battle, what's another staple of the Marvel formula? Teasing a future project with an exciting cameo. "She-Hulk" certainly delivers on that promise, but not exactly as we might have expected. Rather than hitting the pause button for a big character revelation and explanation of complex lore, "She-Hulk" grants its very special guest about 4 seconds of screen time before quickly reverting its attention back to the star of the show.