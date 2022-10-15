She-Hulk Showrunner Says The Finale's Final Cameo Was 'All Kevin Feige'
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" finale.
To say that "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" ended on a surprising note would be an understatement. Marvel finales and third acts have a tendency to be very hit-or-miss, more often than not devolving into a messy CGI spectacle that loses sight of its emotional groundwork. So when She-Hulk, Titania, the Abomination, and even the Hulk himself found themselves gearing up for battle, it seemed like this series would be no exception — but then the writers swerved right off that predetermined route and into the unexpected.
Instead of the same thing we've seen a million times before, "She-Hulk" delivered a clever and hilarious riff on a Marvel finale, effectively blowing our minds and giving Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) complete control of her storyline. For the people pulling the strings, having Jen charge into her own writer's room was a hilarious opportunity to poke fun at every and all aspects of the Marvel formula. And that fun didn't just stop with her attack on the studio.
Besides the big villain reveal and explosive final battle, what's another staple of the Marvel formula? Teasing a future project with an exciting cameo. "She-Hulk" certainly delivers on that promise, but not exactly as we might have expected. Rather than hitting the pause button for a big character revelation and explanation of complex lore, "She-Hulk" grants its very special guest about 4 seconds of screen time before quickly reverting its attention back to the star of the show.
Enter Skaar, the newest addition to the Hulk family
Following her fourth wall destruction and finale fix-it scheme, Jen returns to her show to defeat her villain with a lawsuit. To celebrate, there's a "Fast and Furious"-style family dinner, with special guest star Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Speaking of special guests, this is also when Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) reenters the story, after previously disappearing on a Sakaarian spaceship. His mysterious adventure completed, Bruce is back and he's not alone: he's joined by the big finale cameo himself, Skaar (played in motion capture by Wil Deusner).
Skaar is the son of The Hulk and his introduction is a big deal. As fans of the comics know, his appearance could hint at any number of potentially upcoming Hulk projects. But that doesn't stop Jen from immediately redirecting the story back to her life and continuing on like nothing happened. So where did the idea for this hilarious cameo come from? Much like his (allegedly) fictional AI counterpart, Kevin Feige is the guy who calls the shots over at Marvel Studios.
"She-Hulk" creator and head writer Jessica Gao told Variety that the team always considered a big finale cameo, but it was Feige who decided on Skaar:
"From the beginning, we often talked about if there would there be a cameo at the end or, in typical Marvel fashion, would we tease a new character at the very end. A big cameo would be completely dependent on who was available and who was willing to do it, and you can't really bank on that at the script stage. We talked a lot about what character we could tease. Ultimately, it was Kevin who decided it should be Skaar. His look is all Kevin Feige."
She-Hulk, master of cameos
One thing's for sure: if Feige insisted on Skaar, then the character must have a future in the MCU. Prior to this point, "She-Hulk" has been throwing out cameos left and right, but many of those lesser-known heroes and villains seem like one-off occurrences. While Skaar making his big debut at a family gathering remains deeply hilarious, Bruce's son is probably bigger than a single gag. Director and executive producer Kat Coiro added, "Kevin was very specific with Skaar, so I'm sure there's some plan in the future, though I have no idea what that might be."
As for the other finale cameo, Coiro hinted that Daredevil's return was inevitable – the chemistry was too good to keep them apart. But there was one character missing from the finale who deserved more screen time:
"We all knew that Daredevil had to come back because people love him and their chemistry is so great. I only wish that Patty Guggenheim as Madisynn had come back in the finale. That's my great regret."
Wong (Benedict Wong) and Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim) left a lasting impression on all of our lives when they teamed up in the show's fourth episode — and I'm not just talking about "The Sopranos" spoilers. Their short-lived time together was magic. Of all the many reasons to hope that "She-Hulk" gets a second season, the return of this duo is a big one. Just imagine the magic of Wongers, Madisynn, Daredevil, and Skaar at a Hulk family cookout!