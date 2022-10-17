She-Hulk: Director Kat Coiro Immediately Knew She Wanted To Get Meta In The MCU [Exclusive Interview]

She-Hulk's conclusion is unlike any other in the MCU. At what point in the process did you realize the ending of the show was going in such an unexpected direction?

Well, we shot all the episodes together, and we actually started with the finale. One of my favorite stories from production is one of the very first scenes we shot in the lodge with Mark [Ruffalo], Tim [Roth], Jameela [Jamil], Tatiana, Jon [Bass], Ginger [Gonzaga], and Josh [Segarra]. It was so chaotic, and the actors were like, what is going on? I had to tell them it didn't make sense, but that's the whole point. We're creating a finale that doesn't make sense so that she can go and yell at the writers. I was very, very grateful that they trusted me on that journey.

That's great. It was very unexpected and a really pleasant surprise to watch unfold. Daredevil makes an unexpected return in episode nine. Was his obvious chemistry with Jen a factor in his return for the finale?

That was already planned, and we actually filmed that before we filmed their episode together.

Oh, okay. Wow, so it was always the intention, and it worked out in the end, in that case.

We knew that their chemistry was going to be uncharted.

Yeah, it was one of the highlights of the series. People were already expecting Daredevil to be great, but seeing him interact with Jen there, they're like, 'Oh, there's also something here.' It felt like a bonus, unexpected great chemistry between them. What was that like on set?

One of the secrets is that Tatiana and Charlie are the kinds of actors who have good chemistry with everybody. So I think we all felt very confident that they would come together and sparks would fly, which they did. I think one of the added layers of magic to the episode is that our editor, Jamie [Gross], is the world's biggest Daredevil fan. So she edited with so much passion and love for the character, and knew all of his history, and knew all of the Easter eggs. I think you can really feel her work in that episode as well.