Marvel Recruits Harrison Ford To Replace The Late William Hurt In Thunderbolts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has not lacked for star power ever since Robert Downey, Jr. helped kickstart the franchise back in 2008 with "Iron Man" and subsequently opened the door for practically every movie star under the sun to want to get in on the action. Fast-forward almost 15 years later and Kevin Feige might have just pulled off the biggest coup since ascending to the Marvel head honcho gig.

We've known since this year's San Diego Comic-Con that a "Thunderbolts" movie would officially bring Phase 5 to a close, confirming previous reports that the comic book team-up extravaganza was in active development with the studio. Based on traditional depictions of the team in the comics, fans safely expected a roster made up of characters such as Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, and Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The influence of "The Incredible Hulk" doesn't end there, however, as many assumed that Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross would also play a significant role in the film. Unfortunately, the untimely passing of actor William Hurt threw a wrench into those plans, but Marvel hasn't missed a step.

We can independently confirm that the news announced live on The Hot Mic With John Rocha and Jeff Sneider is in fact true. The role of Thaddeus Ross will be recast with — yep, you're reading this correctly — Harrison Ford.