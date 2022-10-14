She-Hulk Head Writer Jessica Gao Sticks By Her Decision To Stray Off The MCU Path

Spoilers for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follow.

From its first episode, "She-Hulk" presented itself as something different in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I know what you're thinking: every new MCU project purports to be the one that's going to shake things up. "She-Hulk" may not alter much outside of Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) world, but that's part of what makes it so great.

The stakes are low for an MCU outing to be sure, but the personal stakes for Jen are quite high. She needs to balance the monster within, her career, and perhaps the most difficult piece of the puzzle: modern romance. Seriously, Intelligencia or even K.E.V.I.N. have nothing on navigating the perilous waters of online dating.

Complaints of the MCU sticking to its formula have been prevalent throughout much of Phase Four. Even "WandaVision," which broke the mold for most of its run, was shoved right back into its MCU packaging for part of the finale. I loved the show and found it to have a satisfying conclusion, but there's no doubt that in the end, Marvel felt the series would be incomplete without an overblown CGI smackdown.

"She-Hulk" has been as self-aware as its titular star, taking aim not only at its worst critics but also at the very universe in which it exists. "Whose Show Is This?" delivered on the promise the series has been building towards from the beginning. Jen didn't need to Hulk Smash her way through some lackluster villains. What she really needed to fully smash was that fourth wall — though she'd already done some other very vital smashing.

The finale was not only comics accurate, but also pretty awesome. Fans may be a bit divided, but head writer Jessica Gao feels happy with the way things have turned out.