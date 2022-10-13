She-Hulk Didn't Have A Major Impact On The MCU – And That's Why We Loved It

This post contains spoilers for the entire first season of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law."

After nine episodes of watching Tatiana Maslany smash villains, fourth walls, and the occasional love interest, "She-Hulk" finale day has finally arrived. Based on everything we've endured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, that can only mean one thing: it's time to unmask the mysterious Big Bad who will inevitably transform into a Hulk copycat and spend at least half an episode involved in a dramatic CGI battle that destroys lots of property.

I'll be honest, that's usually the part where my eyes glaze over lest I have to engage with a visually incomprehensible fight or worse, stare directly into the latest incarnation of the dreaded sky beam. But Jennifer Walters is much too self-aware to let that happen. As dedicated viewers already know, none of that would've made sense for "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," a show that has consistently set itself apart from the previous Marvel Disney+ shows. So instead of ending with a groundbreaking revelation that will ripple through the entire MCU, "She-Hulk" just ... ends.

Correction — it ends with a barbecue and a lawsuit. And it's absolutely glorious.