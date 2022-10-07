Marvel's Werewolf By Night Effortlessly Puts Universal's Dark Universe To Shame

This article contains major spoilers for "Werewolf By Night"

Once Marvel blew the doors off of the cinematic universe game, everyone in the industry wanted a piece of the action. Whether you love or hate what Marvel's success has done to the state of moviegoing as a whole, there's no denying that Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige is one of the industry's top dogs. Even though a company like Warner Bros. has their own unique superhero spread with the DC Extended Universe, their current CEO is adamant on following the path laid down by Feige.

Part of the reason why the Marvel Cinematic Universe has survived, while countless others have failed, is patience — at least at the start. When you watch "Iron Man," that post-credits stinger is like a little treat after having digested a full meal of a movie. Even in the lead-up to "The Avengers," the movies of Phase One were largely singular stories that featured outward connective tissues, and hardly to the detriment of what's right in front of you.

After "The Avengers" showed what could be possible with connective storytelling, Marvel Studios methodically mapped out what their future could look like. It can be pretty exhausting to keep up with the MCU now, but the fact of the matter is that its foundation was built upon restraint.

In their new Halloween special "Werewolf By Night" (currently streaming on Disney+), the world of monsters has been broken open to the MCU. Although, rather than advertising a potential future, the special commits to telling its own self-contained story. It's a lesson another monster-centric universe could have taken some pointers from.

Why yes, I would like to talk about the epic fall of Universal's Dark Universe.