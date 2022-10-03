Werewolf By Night's Cigarette Burns Are A Love Letter To 1930s Horror

In a week where horror folks will be overloaded by the return of Pinhead ("Hellraiser"), Art the Clown ("Terrifier 2"), and Chucky ("Chucky" season 2), the people at Marvel Studios have decided to endow upon us a television special that harkens back to the days of early sound monster movies with "Werewolf by Night." Composer Michael Giacchino, otherwise known as the man behind the scores for "The Incredibles" and "The Batman," has taken it upon himself to adapt the '70s Marvel comic into a love letter to the Universal Monsters for his directorial debut.

As the first of Marvel's "Special Presentation" department, "Werewolf by Night" presents an incredible opportunity for creatives to tinker around with characters and ideas that may not have enough leg room for an entire series or feature film, but fits just nicely into this looser mold. If Giacchino is going to take a crack at taking us back to the golden age of horror under the Marvel banner, this is an excellent way to test the waters and go wild with it.

Giacchino's project may just come in under an hour long, but when you look at most of the Universal Monster films of the era, a good chunk of them barely stretched over the hour mark. Even with those short runtimes, however, projecting monster movies during the '30s and '40s came with a tradition called cue marking, otherwise referred to as "cigarette burns." While 1930s film stock was usually in 1.37:1 aspect ratio, Giacchino's homage is in the more modern 2.39:1, but it appears that he's also tributing the ways in which they were initially shown.