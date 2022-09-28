Marvel's Blade Loses Director Bassam Tariq

It's back to the drawing board for "Blade." The highly anticipated addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has lost its director, Bassam Tariq ("Mogul Mowgli")— but he isn't entirely gone from the production.

Marvel gave a statement to The Hollywood Reporter about the loss on Tuesday, September 27. "Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of 'Blade' but will remain an executive producer on the film," a rep for the brand explained. "We appreciate Bassam's talent and all the work he's done getting 'Blade' to where it is."

In his own statement, Tariq expressed his gratitude toward Marvel and his well wishes for the film's continued success, according to THR: "It's been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film."

"Blade" is scheduled to be released on November 23, 2023, but with this new turn of events, it wouldn't be surprising if things get pushed back to some degree.